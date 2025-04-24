Stocks

What to Expect From Eversource Energy’s Q1 2025 Earnings Report

April 24, 2025 — 12:40 pm EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart

Eversource Energy (ES) is a public utility holding company specializing in energy delivery, headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts. With a market cap of $21.3 billion, it is dedicated to providing reliable, sustainable energy solutions while investing in clean energy initiatives that promote environmental stewardship and community development. The company is all set to unveil its Q1 earnings on Thursday, May 1.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Eversource Energy to report a profit of $1.50 per share, up marginally from $1.49 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded or met Wall Street's adjusted EPS projections in each of the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Eversource Energy to report earnings of $4.73, up 3.5% from $4.57 in fiscal 2024.

Eversource Energy's shares have dropped 4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX6% gain and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLU18.1% returns during the same period.

On Apr. 10, Eversource Energy shares fell over 2% after The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) downgraded the stock from "Neutral" to "Underweight." The downgrade reflects concerns about the company’s near-term growth prospects and potential headwinds in the utility sector, such as regulatory uncertainties, rising interest rates, and elevated capital expenditure burdens

The consensus opinion on ES stock is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend a “Strong Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,” one advises a “Moderate Sell,” and two give a “Strong Sell” rating. 

The mean price target of $68.19 represents a potential upside of 17.7% from current price levels. 

