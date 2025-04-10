What to Expect From Erie Indemnity’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $18.6 billion, Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange, which is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. Based in Erie, Pennsylvania, the company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 24.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect Erie Indemnity to report earnings of $3.19 per share, up 34% from $2.38 per share in the previous year's quarter. The insurance company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. In Q4 2024, the company exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 3.2%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect ERIE to report adjusted EPS of $14.34, marking a 24.9% increase from $11.48 in fiscal 2024.

Shares of ERIE have risen 2.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.7% return and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 13.8% gain over the same period.

ERIE stock climbed 5.7% the next day after it released Q4 2024 earnings on Feb. 27. The company posted net income of $2.91 per share, up 37.3% year-over-year and ahead of analysts’ expectations of $2.82. Total operating revenue came in at $924.1 million, reflecting an increase of 13% year-over-year, driven by a strong uptick in management fee revenue from policy issuance and renewal services.

Analysts' consensus view on Erie Indemnity is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among two analysts covering the stock, one suggests a "Strong Buy" and one recommends a "Hold.” As of writing, the stock is trading significantly above the mean price target of $73.

