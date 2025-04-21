What to Expect From EOG Resources' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Houston, Texas-based EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. With a market cap of approximately $61 billion, EOG Resources’ operations span the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company is expected to announce its Q1 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EOG to report an adjusted EPS of $2.74, down 2.8% from $2.82 reported in the year-ago quarter. On a positive note, the company has surpassed Street’s bottom-line projections in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, its earnings are expected to come in at $10.57 per share, down nearly 9% from $11.62 per share reported in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 6.2% year-over-year to $11.22 per share.

EOG stock prices have tanked 16.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 13.4% drop and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.4% gains during the same time frame.

EOG Resources’ stock prices dropped 2.8% in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 27. While the company reported a solid growth in volumes compared to the year-ago quarter, it fell short of its guidance midpoint. Meanwhile, due to a notable drop in its spreads, EOG’s topline decreased 12.1% year-over-year to $5.6 billion, missing the Street expectations by 5.1%. Furthermore, the company’s adjusted net income dropped 13.9% year-over-year to $1.5 billion. On the brighter note, its adjusted EPS of $2.74 managed to surpass the consensus estimates by a notable 7.5%.

The consensus opinion on EOG is cautiously optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of 29 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 14 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and 14 “Holds.” Its mean price target of $140.18 represents a 26.9% premium to current price levels.

