What to Expect From eBay’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $31 billion, eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a global marketplace platform that connects buyers and sellers. The San Jose, California-located company’s business includes its online marketplace located at www.ebay.com and its localized counterparts, its off-platform marketplaces, and its suite of mobile apps.

The e-commerce company is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 30. Ahead of this event, analysts expect eBay to post adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, marking a 6.9% increase from $1.02 per share reported in the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast EBAY to report an adjusted EPS of $4.23, an increase of 7.6% from $3.93 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to surge 10.2% year-over-year to $4.66 per share.

EBAY stock has surged 30% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6% gain and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 10.3% rise during the same period.

Shares of EBAY slid 8.2% the following day after the release of its Q4 2024 results on Feb. 26. The company met its topline estimates, reporting revenue of $2.6 billion, while operating margin expanded to 21.1%, up 510 basis points from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS also rose 16.8% year-over-year to $1.25. For Q1 2025, the e-commerce company expects revenue to be in the range of $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion and adjusted EPS to range between $1.32 to $1.36.

Further, analysts' consensus view on EBAY is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 29 analysts covering the stock, opinions include eight "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," 17 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells”. As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $65.85.

