What to Expect From Diamondback Energy's Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $40.2 billion , Diamondback Energy, Inc. ( FANG ) is a leading independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company strategically targets the prolific Spraberry, Wolfcamp, and Bone Spring formations to drive sustainable growth.

FANG is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the company to report an adjusted EPS of $3.97 per share , down 11.8% from $4.50 per share in the previous year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the energy exploration and production company to report adjusted EPS of $14.11, down 14.9% from $16.57 in fiscal 2024 .

FANG stock has decreased 33.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 7.7% gain and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLE ) 15.2% decline over the same period.

Despite reporting stronger-than-expected Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.64 and revenue of $3.7 billion on Feb. 24, FANG shares fell 2.1% the next day due to market concerns over declining oil prices , with realized unhedged prices dropping to $69.48 per barrel. Additionally, while production nearly doubled to 883,424 boe/d, boosted by the $26 billion Endeavor Energy deal, investors were cautious about the company’s 2025 capital spending forecast of $3.8–$4.2 billion, slightly lower than last year’s $4.1 billion - $4.4 billion guide.

Analysts' consensus rating on Diamondback Energy stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 23 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," and three "Holds." As of writing, FANG is trading below the average analyst price target of $191.89.

