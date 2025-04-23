Stocks

What to Expect From Diamondback Energy's Q1 2025 Earnings Report

April 23, 2025 — 07:36 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

Valued at a market cap of $40.2 billion, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) is a leading independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company strategically targets the prolific Spraberry, Wolfcamp, and Bone Spring formations to drive sustainable growth.

FANG is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the company to report an adjusted EPS of $3.97 per share, down 11.8% from $4.50 per share in the previous year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the energy exploration and production company to report adjusted EPS of $14.11, down 14.9% from $16.57 in fiscal 2024

www.barchart.com

FANG stock has decreased 33.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX7.7% gain and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLE15.2% decline over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting stronger-than-expected Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.64 and revenue of $3.7 billion on Feb. 24, FANG shares fell 2.1% the next day due to market concerns over declining oil prices, with realized unhedged prices dropping to $69.48 per barrel. Additionally, while production nearly doubled to 883,424 boe/d, boosted by the $26 billion Endeavor Energy deal, investors were cautious about the company’s 2025 capital spending forecast of $3.8–$4.2 billion, slightly lower than last year’s $4.1 billion - $4.4 billion guide.

Analysts' consensus rating on Diamondback Energy stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 23 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," and three "Holds." As of writing, FANG is trading below the average analyst price target of $191.89. 

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLE
FANG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.