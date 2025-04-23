What to Expect from Darling Ingredients's Earnings

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Darling Ingredients will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

The market awaits Darling Ingredients's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 3.25% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Darling Ingredients's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.40 0.45 0.5 EPS Actual 0.63 0.11 0.49 0.5 Price Change % 3.0% 4.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Darling Ingredients's Stock

Shares of Darling Ingredients were trading at $30.66 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Darling Ingredients

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Darling Ingredients.

Analysts have provided Darling Ingredients with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $45.25, suggesting a potential 47.59% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ingredion, Limoneira and Bunge Global, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ingredion, with an average 1-year price target of $150.0, suggesting a potential 389.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Limoneira, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 24.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bunge Global, with an average 1-year price target of $80.75, suggesting a potential 163.37% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Ingredion, Limoneira and Bunge Global, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Darling Ingredients Buy -12.17% $333.76M 2.28% Ingredion Neutral -6.30% $449M 2.41% Limoneira Neutral -13.66% $-365K -1.80% Bunge Global Neutral -9.33% $1.08B 6.01%

Key Takeaway:

Darling Ingredients ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Darling Ingredients Better

Darling Ingredients Inc develops and manufactures sustainable ingredients for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into ingredients, including gelatin, fats, proteins, pet food ingredients, fertilizers. Also, the company recovers and converts used cooking oil and bakery remnants into feed and fuel ingredients. Darling has three primary business segments which are feed ingredients contributing the majority of revenue, food ingredients, and fuel ingredients. It provides grease trap services for food businesses and sells various equipment for collecting and delivering cooking oil. The company derives the majority of its revenue from customers in North America.

Darling Ingredients: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Darling Ingredients faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.17% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Darling Ingredients's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Darling Ingredients's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Darling Ingredients's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Darling Ingredients's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Darling Ingredients visit their earnings calendar on our site.

