What to Expect From Darden Restaurants’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Orlando, Florida-based Darden Restaurants, Inc. ( DRI ) owns and operates full-service restaurants in North America. With a market cap of $23.5 billion , Darden Restaurants operates various brands including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Seasons 52, Capital Burger, and more.

The restaurant giant is expected to release its Q4 results on Thursday, Jun. 19. Ahead of the event, analysts expect DRI to report an adjusted EPS of $2.92 , up 10.2% from $2.65 reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has surpassed analysts' bottom-line expectations once over the past four quarters, it has missed the projections on three other occasions.

For the full fiscal 2025, DRI is expected to deliver an adjusted EPS of $9.49, up 6.9% from $8.88 reported in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to surge 12.9% year-over-year to $10.71 per share.

DRI stock prices have soared 27.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 8.7% gains and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) 10.6% returns during the same time frame.

Darden Restaurants’ stock surged 5.8% after the release of its impressive Q3 results on Mar. 20. The company observed a notable improvement in comparable restaurant sales and acquired 103 Chuy's restaurants and 40 net new restaurants, leading to its topline growing 6.2% year-over-year to $3.2 billion. Although its adjusted EPS of $2.80 missed the Street’s expectations by a whisker, it rose 6.9% compared to the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the company raised its lower bound of adjusted EPS guidance from the previous figure of $9.40 to $9.45.

The consensus view on DRI remains optimistic, with a “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Of the 28 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 17 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” eight “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.” Its mean price target of $213.25 suggests a 7.3% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.