What to Expect from Couchbase's Earnings

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-12-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Couchbase to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Investors in Couchbase are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 15.22% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Couchbase's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.15 -0.14 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.10 -0.06 -0.08 Price Change % -15.0% -14.000000000000002% 4.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Couchbase were trading at $20.51 as of November 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Couchbase

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Couchbase.

Analysts have given Couchbase a total of 13 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $22.54, indicating a potential 9.9% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Couchbase, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Couchbase, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Couchbase Outperform 19.59% $45.13M -15.56%

Key Takeaway:

Couchbase is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a growth rate of 19.59%. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit at $45.13M. Additionally, it is at the bottom for Return on Equity at -15.56%. Overall, Couchbase lags behind its peers in all key metrics analyzed.

Discovering Couchbase: A Closer Look

Couchbase Inc provides a modern cloud database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a scalable and available platform. It empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Couchbase's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Couchbase's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.59% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Couchbase's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.56%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Couchbase's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Couchbase adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

