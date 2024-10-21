What to Expect from CoStar Gr's Earnings

CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CoStar Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The announcement from CoStar Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.02% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at CoStar Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.07 0.32 0.3 EPS Actual 0.15 0.10 0.33 0.3 Price Change % 2.0% 9.0% 3.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Gr were trading at $79.25 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on CoStar Gr

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CoStar Gr.

Analysts have provided CoStar Gr with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $98.56, suggesting a potential 24.37% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CBRE Group, Zillow Gr and Cushman & Wakefield, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for CBRE Group, with an average 1-year price target of $119.0, implying a potential 50.16% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Zillow Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $58.53, indicating a potential 26.15% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Cushman & Wakefield, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, indicating a potential 81.07% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for CBRE Group, Zillow Gr and Cushman & Wakefield, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CoStar Gr Outperform 11.87% $542M 0.26% CBRE Group Neutral 8.69% $1.60B 1.56% Zillow Gr Buy 13.04% $442M -0.37% Cushman & Wakefield Neutral -4.90% $413.20M 0.83%

Key Takeaway:

CoStar Gr ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, CoStar Gr is positioned at the top compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Delving into CoStar Gr's Background

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

CoStar Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: CoStar Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoStar Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CoStar Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CoStar Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

