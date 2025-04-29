What to Expect From Corpay's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments. Valued at $20.3 billion by market cap, the company offers global payment, currency risk management, and invoice automation solutions which help businesses to control, simplify, and secure payment for vehicle related expenses, general payables, tolls, insurance, and lodging expenses. The tech giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CPAY to report a profit of $4.23 per share on a diluted basis, up 10.2% from $3.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect CPAY to report EPS of $19.83, up 11.8% from $17.73 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 16.6% year over year to $23.13 in fiscal 2026.

CPAY stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 8.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 4.3% during this period. However, it slightly outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 4.2% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, CPAY shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $5.36 beat Wall Street expectations of $5.33. The company’s revenue was $1 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $1.1 billion. CPAY expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $20.75 to $21.25, and expects revenue in the range of $4.4 billion to $4.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CPAY stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” CPAY’s average analyst price target is $398.70, indicating a potential upside of 25.8% from the current levels.

