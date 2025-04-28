What to Expect From Constellation Energy's Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, produces and sells energy products and services. With a market cap of $53.6 billion, the company generates and distributes nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar energy solutions serving homes, institutional customers, public sectors, community aggregations, and businesses. The nuclear-heavy giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CEG to report a profit of $2.12 per share on a diluted basis, up 16.5% from $1.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CEG to report EPS of $9.38, up 8.2% from $8.67 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 18.6% year over year to $11.12 in fiscal 2026.

CEG stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 9.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 18.6% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 16.9% gains over the same time frame.

Constellation Energy’s success is due to strategic investments in renewable energy, such as nuclear power projects and clean hydrogen. The company's recent acquisition of Calpine will make it the nation's largest clean energy company. With a focus on expanding into Texas and California, CEG is set to benefit from both nuclear and natural gas energy sources. Additionally, the company's long-term partnership with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) showcases its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

On Feb. 18, CEG shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS increased 40.2% year over year to $2.44. The company’s revenue stood at $5.4 billion, down 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CEG stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” CEG’s average analyst price target is $301.53, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 35.2% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.