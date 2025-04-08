What to Expect From Chipotle Mexican Grill's Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), headquartered in Newport Beach, California, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. With a market cap of $64.1 billion, the company sells food and beverages by offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The Mexican food giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CMG to report a profit of $0.28 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.7% from $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CMG to report EPS of $1.28, up 14.3% from $1.12 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 18.8% year over year to $1.52 in fiscal 2026.

CMG stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 2.7% losses over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 19.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 1% uptick over the same time frame.

CMG's underperformance is due to concerns about a recession impacting consumer confidence and declining comparable sales growth.

On Feb. 4, CMG shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.25 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.24. The company’s revenue was $2.9 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CMG stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” CMG’s average analyst price target is $65.61, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 40.6% from the current levels.

