What to Expect From Chipotle Mexican Grill's Q1 2025 Earnings Report

April 08, 2025 — 12:45 pm EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), headquartered in Newport Beach, California, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. With a market cap of $64.1 billion, the company sells food and beverages by offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The Mexican food giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CMG to report a profit of $0.28 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.7% from $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CMG to report EPS of $1.28, up 14.3% from $1.12 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 18.8% year over year to $1.52 in fiscal 2026.

CMG stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX2.7% losses over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 19.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY1% uptick over the same time frame.

CMG's underperformance is due to concerns about a recession impacting consumer confidence and declining comparable sales growth.

On Feb. 4, CMG shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.25 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.24. The company’s revenue was $2.9 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CMG stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” CMG’s average analyst price target is $65.61, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 40.6% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

