What to Expect From Catalent's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Catalent, Inc. ( CTLT ), headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, is a significant provider in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, specializing in advanced delivery technologies, development solutions, and drug manufacturing, with a market cap of $10.7 billion . The company is set to announce its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CTLT to report a profit of $0.05 per share , up 125% from a loss of $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while beating on one other occasion.

Its adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 29.6%. Catalent’s earnings beat was fueled by solid demand for drug delivery technologies and expanded production capacity.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect CTLT to report an EPS of $0.95, up 891.7% from a loss of $0.12 per share in fiscal 2024 .

CTLT stock has rallied 49.9% YTD, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 21.8% gains and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLV ) 9% gain over the same time frame.

Catalent announced a definitive agreement to sell its oral solids development and small-scale manufacturing facility in Somerset, NJ, to Ardena, with the deal expected to close in early 2025.

However, the stock increased marginally following its strong Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings release on Aug. 29. The company’s reported revenue of $1.30 billion significantly increased year-over-year while surpassing the Wall Street estimates.

The consensus opinion on CTLT stock is cautious, with an overall “Hold” rating. Of nine analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Strong Buy” rating, and eight advise “Hold.”

CTLT's average analyst price target is $63.42, suggesting a potential upside of 7.3% from the current levels.

