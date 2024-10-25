What to Expect from Camping World Holdings's Earnings

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Camping World Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

Anticipation surrounds Camping World Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.98% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Camping World Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.50 -0.35 -0.53 0.20 EPS Actual 0.38 -0.40 -0.47 0.39 Price Change % -4.0% 0.0% 1.0% 8.0%

Market Performance of Camping World Holdings's Stock

Shares of Camping World Holdings were trading at $21.16 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Camping World Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Camping World Holdings.

Analysts have provided Camping World Holdings with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $25.8, suggesting a potential 21.93% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and EVgo, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, EVgo is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $6.05, suggesting a potential 71.41% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and EVgo are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Camping World Holdings Buy -4.96% $547.66M 9.54% EVgo Outperform 31.78% $6.40M -52.49%

Key Takeaway:

Camping World Holdings ranks higher in revenue growth compared to its peers. However, it lags behind in gross profit and return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings Inc is retailer of RVs and related products and services. The Company has the two reportable segments: Good Sam Services and Plans segment includes sale of emergency roadside assistance plans; commissions on property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; vehicle financing and refinancing assistance; consumer shows and events; and consumer publications and directories. RV and Outdoor Retail segment includes the sale of new and used RVs; commissions on the finance and insurance contracts related to the sale of RVs; the sale of RV service and collision work; the sale of RV parts, accessories, sale of outdoor products, equipment, gear and supplies; business to business distribution of RV furniture, etc.

Financial Insights: Camping World Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Camping World Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.96% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camping World Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, Camping World Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Camping World Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

