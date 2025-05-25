Bitcoin Magazine



What to expect from the BTCfi & L2s companies at the Bitcoin Conference in Vegas

The annual Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas is a pivotal event for the Bitcoin ecosystem, where companies unveil breakthroughs, announce partnerships, and deliver speeches that shape the narrative of digital assets. For many, the sheer volume of information can be overwhelming. Having attended several conferences and being familiar with the attending companies through my work at UTXO, I’ve highlighted key panels and expected developments for 2025, focusing on Bitcoin’s Layer 2 (L2) and BTCfi ecosystems.

The full agenda is available using this link: https://b.tc/conference/2025/agenda

Here’s a breakdown of anticipated announcements and panels, categorized by key themes:

BitVM2 Announcements

Since BitVM’s introduction in 2023, top Bitcoin development teams have been working tirelessly to transform centralized sidechain designs into true Bitcoin rollups and permissionless L2s. At the 2025 conference, expect these teams to unveil the first versions of BitVM2 bridges, providing critical details on their mechanics. Once live, BitVM2 bridges could unlock a wide range of decentralized BTC use cases, accessible to all Bitcoin holders. May 2025 might mark a turning point, potentially signaling the decline of centralized “crypto” and DeFi projects in favor of a Bitcoin-native economy. As the saying goes, on a long enough timeline, everything comes back to Bitcoin.

L2 Partnerships

Bitcoin L2s face a steep challenge: competing with established crypto players while earning the trust of Bitcoiners. The conference is likely to feature major partnership announcements, particularly at the infrastructure level, addressing long-standing barriers to BTCfi adoption. These collaborations could bolster the credibility and functionality of L2 solutions, paving the way for broader acceptance.

Lightning and Taproot Assets Innovation

The recent announcement that Tether (USDT) will return to Bitcoin by issuing its stablecoin on Lightning rails via Taproot Assets has sparked significant excitement. Expect major updates from companies in this space, particularly regarding Taproot Assets and stablecoin integration. The Lightning Network is poised for dominance, and 2025 could be the year it breaks into the mainstream.

Opcodes and Governance Discussions

With growing support for covenant activation on Bitcoin and recent debates over mempool policy on social media, governance discussions will be a focal point. These panels promise to be intellectually stimulating, offering deep insights into Bitcoin’s core mechanics and potential fireworks for those following the debates. Attending these sessions will likely be the most rewarding experience of the week for anyone seeking to understand Bitcoin’s future.

Must-Attend Panels

Below is a curated list of panels aligned with the above categories, along with my expectations for each. (Note: These predictions reflect my personal perspective and are not definitive. This list is not exhaustive but highlights high-signal sessions for attendees with limited time.)

Panels and Keynote with the highest probability of a major announcement related to Bitcoin L2s and BTCfi products: in other words, this is where major alpha will be dropped

Governance Discussions

Bitcoin L2s and BTCfi products

L2 and Lightning discussions

This post What to expect from the BTCfi & L2s companies at the Bitcoin Conference in Vegas first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Guillaume Girard.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.