What to Expect from Brunswick's Earnings

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brunswick to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

The market awaits Brunswick's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.10, leading to a 1.21% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Brunswick's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.9 1.35 1.65 2.36 EPS Actual 1.8 1.35 1.45 2.42 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Tracking Brunswick's Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick were trading at $78.82 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Brunswick

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Brunswick.

The consensus rating for Brunswick is Buy, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $92.71 implies a potential 17.62% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mattel, Polaris and Acushnet Hldgs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Mattel, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, suggesting a potential 72.72% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Polaris is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $83.67, suggesting a potential 6.15% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Acushnet Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $72.0, implying a potential 8.65% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Mattel, Polaris and Acushnet Hldgs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brunswick Buy -15.18% $391M 4.92% Mattel Neutral -0.68% $530.74M 2.84% Polaris Outperform -11.52% $424M 5.06% Acushnet Hldgs Neutral -0.80% $371.75M 8.18%

Key Takeaway:

Brunswick ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Brunswick

Brunswick is a leading manufacturer in the marine recreation industry. The firm has more than 60 brands delivering products across propulsion (outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers), parts, accessories, and technology, and boats (including well-known brands like Boston Whaler and Sea Ray). It also owns numerous Freedom Boat Club (shared ownership) locations as well as Boateka, which facilitates transactions in the used boat market. Brunswick's focus surrounds building the innovative marine and recreational experiences, technologies, and connections supported by quality and innovation.

Brunswick's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Brunswick's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.18%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brunswick's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.93%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brunswick's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, Brunswick faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Brunswick visit their earnings calendar on our site.

