What to Expect from Brandywine Realty Tr's Earnings

Brandywine Realty Tr (NYSE:BDN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Tr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Brandywine Realty Tr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brandywine Realty Tr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.24 EPS Actual 0.22 0.24 0.27 0.29 Price Change % -4.0% -1.0% -7.000000000000001% -4.0%

Performance of Brandywine Realty Tr Shares

Shares of Brandywine Realty Tr were trading at $6.53 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Brandywine Realty Tr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Brandywine Realty Tr.

The consensus rating for Brandywine Realty Tr is Neutral, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $5.75 implies a potential 11.94% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Paramount Group, Piedmont Office Realty and Easterly Government Props, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Underperform trajectory for Paramount Group, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, implying a potential 38.74% downside. Piedmont Office Realty received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, implying a potential 68.45% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Easterly Government Props, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, indicating a potential 122.05% upside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Paramount Group, Piedmont Office Realty and Easterly Government Props, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brandywine Realty Tr Neutral -0.43% $79.03M 2.33% Paramount Group Underperform 8.54% $113.22M -0.25% Piedmont Office Realty Buy 0.13% $84.70M -0.59% Easterly Government Props Buy 6.79% $50.26M 0.34%

Key Takeaway:

Brandywine Realty Tr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Brandywine Realty Tr

Brandywine Realty Trust engaged in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. The company owned and managed properties within five segments. The Philadelphia CBD segment includes properties located in the City of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Metropolitan Washington, D.C. segment includes properties in Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Southern Maryland. The Other segment includes properties in Camden County, New Jersey and New Castle County, Delaware.

Brandywine Realty Tr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Brandywine Realty Tr faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.43% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Brandywine Realty Tr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brandywine Realty Tr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.33%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Brandywine Realty Tr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Brandywine Realty Tr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.