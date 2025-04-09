What to Expect From Boston Scientific’s Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $134.1 billion, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties. The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company's products are designed to improve the quality of patient care in areas such as cardiology, electrophysiology, endoscopy, urology, and neuromodulation. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this healthcare giant to report a profit of $0.67 per share, up 19.6% from $0.56 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, BSX’s EPS of $0.70 exceeded the forecasted figure by 7.7%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect BSX to report a profit of $2.85 per share, up 13.6% from $2.51 in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.3% year over year to $3.23 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of BSX have rallied 32% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.2% decline, and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) almost 6.9% loss over the same time frame.

BSX shares rose 1.4% following its better-than-expected Q4 earnings release on Feb. 5. The company delivered adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $4.6 billion, both surpassing expectations and marking year-over-year growth of 27.3% and 22.4%, respectively. This strong performance was aided by a 12.4% increase in its medical-surgical segment revenue and a robust 28.8% rise in its cardiovascular segment sales.

Looking ahead to 2025, the company expects organic sales growth between 10% and 12%, and has issued adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80 to $2.87, underscoring its solid market position and continued growth momentum.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about BSX’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, 25 recommend "Strong Buy," one advises a “Moderate Buy,” and two suggest “Hold.” The mean price target for BSX is $118.82, which indicates a notable 31.1% potential upside from the current levels.

