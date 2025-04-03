What to Expect From BlackRock's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $149.3 billion , BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ) is a leading publicly traded investment management firm offering a wide range of financial products, including mutual funds, ETFs, and alternative investments, as well as technology services like Aladdin™ and advisory solutions. Based in New York City, it serves institutional, intermediary, and individual investors globally, managing assets across equities, fixed income, real estate, and alternative markets.

The investment management giant is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, Apr. 11. Ahead of this event, analysts expect BlackRock to report a profit of $10.84 per share , up 10.5% from $9.81 per share in the previous year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. In Q4 2024, BLK exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 5.9%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect BLK to report EPS of $47.41, up 8.7% from $43.61 in fiscal 2024 . Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow nearly 14% year-over-year to $54.03 in fiscal 2026.

BLK stock has risen 9.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 4.1% gain . But, the stock has lagged behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLF ) 14.8% return over the same period.

Shares of BlackRock soared 5.2% on Jan. 15 due to its strong Q4 2024 earnings results . The company reported a 23.5% year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS to $11.93 and revenue grew 22.6% to $5.7 billion, beating forecasts. Additionally, BlackRock's assets under management (AUM) hit a record $11.6 trillion, fueled by $281 billion in net inflows across all major asset classes. Investors also reacted positively to strong growth in BlackRock’s technology segment, where the Aladdin platform’s annual contract value increased by 12%.

Analysts' consensus rating on BlackRock stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 14 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," and two "Holds." As of writing, BLK is trading below the average analyst price target of $1,170.65.

