What to Expect From Axon Enterprise's Q1 2025 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $42.2 billion, Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. It is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Monday, May 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AXON to report a loss of $0.04 per share, down 122.2% from a profit of $0.18 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in one of the past four quarters, while missing in three quarters. In the previous quarter, it reported EPS of $0.89, which surpassed the consensus estimates by 134.2%, driven by double-digit growth in each of its product segments.

For the current year, analysts expect AXON to report EPS of $0.46, down 78% from $2.09 in fiscal 2024. However, analysts expect its earnings to surge 165.2% year-over-year to $1.22 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, AXON shares have surged 89.1%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.5% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 2.7% rally over the same time frame.

AXON shares declined marginally following the release of its Q4 earnings on Feb. 25. The company reported a solid 34% year-over-year growth in its revenue, which came in at $575 million. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EBITDA rose 56% year-over-year to $142 million, driven by higher revenue, improved adjusted gross margin, and operating leverage.

The consensus opinion on AXON stock is highly optimistic, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of the 15 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and two recommend a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $686.23 indicates a robust 23.5% upside potential from current price levels.

