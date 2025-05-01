What to Expect from Atmus Filtration Techs's Earnings

Atmus Filtration Techs (NYSE:ATMU) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Atmus Filtration Techs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

The announcement from Atmus Filtration Techs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Atmus Filtration Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.49 0.56 0.55 EPS Actual 0.58 0.61 0.71 0.60 Price Change % -4.0% 7.000000000000001% 3.0% -8.0%

Market Performance of Atmus Filtration Techs's Stock

Shares of Atmus Filtration Techs were trading at $34.67 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Atmus Filtration Techs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Atmus Filtration Techs.

Atmus Filtration Techs has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $42.4, the consensus suggests a potential 22.3% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Terex, Trinity Indus and Greenbrier Companies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Terex, with an average 1-year price target of $43.9, suggesting a potential 26.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Trinity Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 13.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Greenbrier Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $52.0, suggesting a potential 49.99% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Terex, Trinity Indus and Greenbrier Companies, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Atmus Filtration Techs Outperform 1.75% $107.10M 17.88% Terex Neutral 1.47% $197M -0.11% Trinity Indus Neutral -21.12% $155M 2.73% Greenbrier Companies Outperform -11.66% $138.60M 3.61%

Key Takeaway:

Atmus Filtration Techs ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth. The company's Return on Equity is the highest.

Unveiling the Story Behind Atmus Filtration Techs

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc manufactures filtration products for on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It designs and manufactures Developed filtration products, principally under the Fleetguard brand, that enable lower emissions and provide asset protection. It designs, manufactures, and sells filters, coolants, and chemical products. The company offers products for first-fit and aftermarket applications including air filters, fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube filters, hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Atmus Filtration Techs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Atmus Filtration Techs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Atmus Filtration Techs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmus Filtration Techs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmus Filtration Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Atmus Filtration Techs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ATMU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

