What to Expect From Arch Capital’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is a Bermuda-based global financial services company that provides a broad range of insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products. Founded in 2001 and valued at a market cap of $34.9 billion, Arch has established a strong presence in the global insurance and reinsurance markets through its subsidiaries and affiliates.

The insurance powerhouse is all geared to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 29. Ahead of the event, analysts expect ACGL to report a profit of $1.34 per share on a diluted basis, down 45.3% from $2.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect ACGL to report EPS of $7.81, down 15.8% from $9.28 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 23.6% year over year to $9.65 in fiscal 2026.

ACGL shares have trailed broader benchmarks over the past 52 weeks, rising just 3% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6.6% gains. The underperformance is even more pronounced against the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), which saw an 18.6% return during the same period.

On February 10, Arch Capital delivered its fourth-quarter earnings, surpassing both topline and bottom-line expectations. Its net premiums written jumped 17.1% year-over-year. However, the stock slipped 2% in the following trading session as investors appeared cautious amid a 9.2% decline in net income and a 12.6% drop in underwriting income, largely driven by catastrophe-related losses.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ACGL stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” four give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.”

ACGL’s average analyst price target is $110.81, indicating a potential upside of 19.8% from the current levels.

