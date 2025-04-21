What to Expect From Apollo Global Management’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $72.3 billion, Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) is a global alternative asset manager and a retirement services provider. Based in New York, the company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing.

The company is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings before the market opens on Friday, May 2. Ahead of this event, analysts expect APO to post adjusted EPS of $1.74, representing a 16% growth from $1.50 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For the fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Apollo Global Management to report an adjusted EPS of $7.55, marking a 14.6% increase from $6.59 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 18.9% year-over-year to $8.98 per share.

APO stock has soared nearly 18% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.4% gain and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 17.5% returns during the same time frame.

Shares of APO slid 2.7% following the release of its Q4 2024 results on Feb. 4. For the quarter, the company’s topline came in at $5.3 billion, representing a 52.2% decline from the year-ago quarter value. However, the Principal Investing segment’s revenue grew 172.5% year-over-year to $139 million, driven by higher realized performance fees from increased private equity monetizations and strong returns in Credit strategies. Also, it reported an adjusted EPS of $2.22.

Analysts' consensus view on APO is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, 16 suggest a "Strong Buy," one recommends a "Moderate Buy," and five give a "Hold" rating. Its mean price target of $157.15 represents a nearly 24% premium to the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.