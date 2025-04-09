What to Expect From Amphenol's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $72.8 billion , Amphenol Corporation ( APH ) designs, manufactures, and markets connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors, and specialty cables through its Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems segments. It serves global markets like automotive, broadband, aerospace, industrial, IT, military, and mobile networks with products including cable assemblies, printed circuit boards, backplane systems, and sensor-based solutions.

The fiber-optic products maker is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts expect APH to report a profit of $0.52 per share , a 30% growth from $0.40 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters. In Q4 2024, Amphenol beat the consensus EPS estimate by a 10% margin.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the Wallingford, Connecticut-based company to report EPS of $2.34, a 23.8% increase from $1.89 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of Amphenol have risen 5.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 3.6% decline and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) 11.7% drop over the same period.

Shares of Amphenol surged over 7% on Jan. 22 after it reported Q4 revenue of $4.3 billion, up 30% year-over-year and beating estimates . The company also posted adjusted EPS of $0.55, ahead of expectations. Investors were further encouraged by Amphenol’s optimistic Q1 2025 guidance , forecasting sales of $4 billion - $4.1 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.49 - $0.51, both significantly above the prior year’s figures.

Analysts' consensus view on Amphenol stock remains bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a "Strong Buy," and four give a "Hold" rating. As of writing, APH is trading below the average analyst price target of $86.08.

