What to Expect from Altimmune's Earnings

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Altimmune to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.34.

The announcement from Altimmune is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.58% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Altimmune's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.35 -0.34 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.32 -0.35 -0.34 Price Change % 4.0% 0.0% -3.0% -6.0%

Market Performance of Altimmune's Stock

Shares of Altimmune were trading at $5.59 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Altimmune

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Altimmune.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Altimmune, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $17.2, suggesting a potential 207.69% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sage Therapeutics, Precigen and Organogenesis Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sage Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $9.5, suggesting a potential 69.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Precigen, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 7.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Organogenesis Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 7.33% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Sage Therapeutics, Precigen and Organogenesis Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MeiraGTx Hldgs Buy 948.53% $9.58M -48.18% Sage Therapeutics Neutral 77.97% $13.41M -14.22% Precigen Buy -3.09% $21K -42.02% Organogenesis Holdings Neutral 27.10% $95.61M 2.17%

Key Takeaway:

Altimmune is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a significant negative percentage compared to its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, Altimmune is also at the bottom with the lowest figure among the group. However, Altimmune's Return on Equity is higher than some peers, placing it in the middle for this metric. Overall, Altimmune's performance is weaker in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit compared to its peers.

Delving into Altimmune's Background

Altimmune Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity, metabolic diseases, and liver diseases. Its product candidate, pemvidutide (formerly known as ALT-801), is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist. Pemvidutide is currently in clinical development for obesity and metabolic-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The company also plans to pursue additional indications for pemvidutide that leverage the differentiated clinical profile of pemvidutide.

Altimmune: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Altimmune's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -86.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Altimmune's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -463600.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Altimmune's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -18.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Altimmune's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Altimmune adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

