What to Expect From Allegion’s Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Allegion plc (ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Valued at a market capitalization of $10.2 billion, the company designs and manufactures a wide range of mechanical and electronic security offerings—including door controls, locks, access control systems, and time and attendance solutions, under well-known brands such as Schlage, CISA, and Von Duprin. Allegion is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings on Thursday. Apr. 24.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ALLE to report a profit of $1.68 per share on a diluted basis, up 8.4% from $1.55 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. Its adjusted EPS of $1.86 beat Wall Street’s expectations by 6.9%, which is attributed to solid demand across both non-residential and international markets, favorable pricing actions, and continued operational efficiency.

For the current year, analysts expect ALLE to report an adjusted EPS of $7.73, up 2.7% from $7.53 in fiscal 2024. Its adjusted EPS is expected to rise 5.4% year over year to $8.15 in fiscal 2026.

ALLE shares have trailed the broader market over the past 52 weeks, declining 6.9% compared to the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 4.7% gain. The stock has also underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 1.3% gain increase during the same period.

Allegion’s stock prices plunged 5.6% after the release of its Q4 results on Feb. 18. It reported net revenues of $945.6 million, marking a 5.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, the Americas segment experienced a 6.4% revenue growth, driven by price realization and volume increases in both non-residential and residential businesses. Its International segment saw a 1.5% revenue rise, attributed to robust demand for its electronics and software-enabled solutions.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ALLE stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of nine analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, five give a “Hold,” one suggests a “Moderate Sell,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.”

ALLE’s average analyst price target is $138.38, indicating a potential upside of 11% from the current levels.

