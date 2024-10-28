What to Expect From Agilent Technologies' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A), headquartered in Santa Clara, California, provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Valued at $38 billion by market cap, the company offers electronic and bio-analytical measurement, semiconductor, and board testing. The global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2024 after the market closes on Monday, Nov. 25.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect A to report a profit of $1.41 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.2% from $1.38 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect A to report EPS of $5.24, down 3.7% from $5.44 in fiscal 2023. However, its EPS is expected to rise 9.2% year over year to $5.72 in fiscal 2025.

A stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 38.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 25.9% during this period. However, it outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 17.5% gains over the same time frame.

On Aug. 22, A shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue of $1.58 billion was better than the consensus of $1.56 billion. It raised its full-year revenue guidance and expects it to be between $6.45 billion and $6.50 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on A stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, seven give a “Hold” rating, and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” A’s average analyst price target is $151, indicating a potential upside of 16% from the current levels.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.