What to Expect From Accenture's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at $183.7 billion by market cap, Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture plc ( ACN ) is a global leader in professional services. Accenture partners with top businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide to enhance their digital foundations, optimize operations, accelerate revenue growth, and improve public services.

The services giant is expected to release its Q3 results on Friday, Jun. 20. Ahead of the event, analysts expect ACN to report an adjusted EPS of $3.27 , up 4.5% from $3.13 reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the projections on two other occasions.

For the full fiscal 2025, ACN is expected to deliver an adjusted EPS of $12.68, marking a 6.1% increase from $11.95 reported in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow further by 5.8% year-over-year to $13.41 per share.

ACN stock has dropped 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 8.7% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 4.2% uptick during the same time frame.

Accenture’s stock prices dropped 7.3% after the release of its mixed Q2 results on Mar. 20. The company reported a 5.4% year-over-year growth in revenues to $16.7 billion, exceeding the Street’s topline expectations by a small margin. Although the company’s earnings increased nearly 7% year-over-year to $2.82 per share, it missed the Street's expectations by a small margin. Meanwhile, the company’s new bookings during the quarter decreased 3% year-over-year to $20.9 billion, unsettling investor confidence. However, following the initial drop in prices, ACN stock remained in the green for the next four trading sessions.

The consensus view on ACN stock remains optimistic, with a “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 16 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.” Its mean price target of $361.04 suggests a 21% upside potential from current price levels.

