What to Expect from Acadia Realty Trust's Earnings

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Acadia Realty Trust to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

The announcement from Acadia Realty Trust is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 1.6% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Tracking Acadia Realty Trust's Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust were trading at $24.27 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Acadia Realty Trust

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Acadia Realty Trust.

Analysts have given Acadia Realty Trust a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $24.33, indicating a potential 0.25% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Urban Edge Props, InvenTrust Properties and Retail Opportunity, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Urban Edge Props is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, suggesting a potential 11.41% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for InvenTrust Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential 29.09% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Retail Opportunity, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, indicating a potential 34.07% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Urban Edge Props, InvenTrust Properties and Retail Opportunity, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Acadia Realty Trust Neutral -3.00% $61.49M 0.07% Urban Edge Props Neutral 7.55% $70.81M 2.64% InvenTrust Properties Buy 4.23% $48.13M 0.10% Retail Opportunity Neutral 2.13% $59.24M 2.49%

Key Takeaway:

Acadia Realty Trust ranks in the middle among peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, while it is at the top for return on equity.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the operation, management, leasing, renovation, and acquisition of shopping centers and mixed-use properties with retail components. The company's portfolios are located primarily in metropolitan areas of the United States. The company operates through three segments: core portfolio, which consists primarily of high-quality retail properties located primarily in high-barrier-to-entry, densely-populated metropolitan areas with a long-term investment horizon and generates the majority of total revenue; funds, which comprises the funds launched by the trust; and structured financing, which consists of notes receivable and related interest income.

Key Indicators: Acadia Realty Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Acadia Realty Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.0% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Acadia Realty Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.32%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acadia Realty Trust's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadia Realty Trust's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, Acadia Realty Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Acadia Realty Trust visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.