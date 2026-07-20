What This Evolv Insider Sale Signals to Long-Term Investors as Revenue Jumped 45%

Key Points

An Evolv Technologies director sold 80,745 shares for about $480,000 at $5.94 per share on July 15, 2026.

This disposition reduced Ellenbogen's direct Class A common stock holdings by 4%, while total beneficial ownership remains at about 2.2 million shares.

The transaction was structured as an exercise of 80,745 stock options at $0.24 per share followed by an immediate open-market sale.

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Michael Ellenbogen, a director of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV), executed a sale of 80,745 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (directly held) 80,745 Transaction value ~$479,625 Post-transaction shares (total) ~2.2 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~2.1 million Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) ~151,000 Post-transaction value $13.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($5.94); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($5.88).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this transaction?

Ellenbogen exercised 80,745 options at a strike price of $0.24 per share and immediately liquidated those shares at $5.94, capturing the spread on vested equity awards through a pre-arranged trading plan.

Ellenbogen exercised 80,745 options at a strike price of $0.24 per share and immediately liquidated those shares at $5.94, capturing the spread on vested equity awards through a pre-arranged trading plan. How is the insider's remaining equity position distributed?

Following the transaction, Ellenbogen holds about 2.1 million shares directly and 151,000 shares indirectly through the Family Horizon Trust, and continues to hold 897,014 derivative securities.

Following the transaction, Ellenbogen holds about 2.1 million shares directly and 151,000 shares indirectly through the Family Horizon Trust, and continues to hold 897,014 derivative securities. What does the use of a Rule 10b5-1 plan imply about this activity?

The use of a trading plan established on June 12, 2025, indicates that the timing and volume of this sale were determined over a year in advance, removing discretionary judgment from the execution.

The use of a trading plan established on June 12, 2025, indicates that the timing and volume of this sale were determined over a year in advance, removing discretionary judgment from the execution. What is the company's current financial standing relative to this trade?

Evolv Technologies reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $160.2 million and a net loss of $36.5 million, with a total market capitalization of $1.0 billion as of the July 16, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $5.78 Market Capitalization $1.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $160.2 million Net Income (TTM) -$36.5 million

Company Snapshot

Evolv Technologies develops and manufactures advanced security screening products, including Evolv Express for detecting firearms and explosive devices in unstructured people flows, and Evolv eXpedite, an autonomous AI-based weapon detection system for baggage screening in high-clutter environments.

The company generates revenue through the sale of proprietary security screening hardware and software solutions, supplemented by recurring revenue from analytics and monitoring services provided to venue operators and security professionals.

Evolv serves high-traffic venues including airports, stadiums, entertainment facilities, and public gathering spaces, targeting security directors and facility managers seeking to enhance threat detection capabilities while maintaining operational efficiency.

Evolv Technologies is a specialized security technology provider with a $1.0 billion market capitalization, generating $160.2 million in TTM revenue from its proprietary AI-powered threat detection systems. The company is positioned at the intersection of physical security and artificial intelligence, leveraging advanced computer vision and machine learning to provide autonomous weapon detection solutions that differentiate it from traditional security screening approaches. With operations spanning the United States and international markets, Evolv addresses a growing market demand for non-intrusive, high-throughput security solutions at critical infrastructure and public venues.

What this transaction means for investors

Ellenbogen co-founded Evolv back in 2013 and led it as CEO, so given the underlying strike price, this seems like it’s effectively founder-era equity finally being converted, with the spread to $5.94 producing roughly $460,000. The plan governing it dates to June 2025, more than a year before execution, and he still controls about 2.1 million shares directly, another 151,000 through a family trust, and nearly 900,000 options, so the position he built is largely intact.



The company he started is growing but changing shape. First-quarter revenue rose 45% to $46.3 million, and recurring revenue reached $127.3 million, up 20%, prompting management to lift full-year guidance to between $175 million and $180 million. CEO John Kedzierski described the results as progress toward "a disciplined and predictable business." But one catch to watch is the margins: adjusted gross margin slipped to 52% from 61% as more customers buy hardware outright instead of subscribing. Long-term investors should kep that in mind. Purchase deals pull revenue forward but can squeeze margins, and at least in this case, management expects the trade to pay off in cash flow later this year.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Evolv Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.