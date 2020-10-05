What Every Advisor Needs To Know With The Presidential Election Around The Corner

It is no secret that we are living in incredibly tumultuous times. A massive global pandemic, civil unrest, political volatility and only weeks away from arguably one of the most intense presidential elections in the history of this country. Amidst these factors, we as advisors are charged with an immense responsibility of leading our clients through this gauntlet and onto the promised land of financial success and freedom. The question is how? Throughout my tenure as an advisor, coach, and finance concierge I have found three basic things to be true: 1. Stick with the fundamentals. 2. Be the calm in the storm. 3. Only make evidence-based decisions . Let’s explore each of these so you can apply them to your practice and the clients that you serve.

1. Stick with the fundamentals

We are enduring a time within the market that many folks could have never predicted. Some folks are classifying it as a “V” shaped recovery, others as a progressive “Nike check”, and others who believe there is a vast dip awaiting post-presidential elections. As we continue to navigate these waters there are a few fundamentals I always stick to; what is the difference between the perceived value and the actual value (valuations), what factors directly influence the industry I am guiding my clients to invest in, how much historical research has been done to understand factors that influence the gap between actual value and projected value. In a time where the government is infusing a lot of dollars to bolster the economy it is incredibly vital that we understand the historical trends and data that show consumer confidence (or not) in a particular investment. Due diligence and objective analysis matter in a big way!!

2. Be the calm in the storm

Emotions are incredibly powerful. Even more powerful is the psychology that any investor carries which influences emotional outcomes. In a time where there are vast uncertainties it is most natural for emotions to run high. It falls on us as advisors to be the calming force that makes decisions and recommendations that are rooted in sound data, objective analysis, and statistical validation. On the crux of such a large election it is essential that we play out what the ripple effects are of every possible election outcome. It is our responsibility to ensure we have a comprehensive understanding of all “what ifs” to create an appropriate plan of action for our clients. Having a plan means we have confidence, and if we have confidence, we bring tranquility that quells any uncertainties or irrational decisions our clients may make.

3. Only make evidence-based decisions

This is a big deal. I have seen countless advisors throughout the years make decisions based on a “hunch” or a “gut feeling”. While I have seen some of them capitalize on some incredible opportunities, the vast majority who followed their emotions often put their clients in unsavory positions. This is why sticking to the data is such a big deal. Due diligence, analysis, and keeping a close pulse on all potential “what ifs” opens the door for well informed decisions. Regardless of what your emotions or gut may be saying, always go back to the numbers as well as the understanding you should constantly be growing when it comes to consumer and investor psychology. With the upcoming election getting closer with each day that passes by it is vital that we look to historical evidence, projected data, and potential outcomes for each possibility.

As we get closer to election day, make sure you have reached out to each of your clients and take a temperature. Get their thoughts and feelings about the current environment and what they think is going to transpire. Provide guidance and direction that is based on fundamental investor principles, sound data, and a calm demeanor. That is the kind of leadership our clients expect from us and it is our duty to provide the absolute best direction possible.

