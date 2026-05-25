What Euronet's Investor Day Really Said About Its Future Beyond ATMs

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT used its 2026 Investor Day to send a clear message: the company no longer wants to be seen as an ATM business. Management spent much of the event explaining how Euronet has evolved into a broader payments infrastructure platform connecting ATMs, merchant acquiring, card issuing, digital wallets, cross-border payments and branded payment solutions through one technology network.

Digital Payments and AI Become Core Priorities

The company believes its faster-growing businesses now sit outside traditional cash access. Executives pointed to cloud-native processing, embedded finance, AI-powered tools and digital payments as the engines expected to drive growth over the next several years. Stablecoins and real-time payments were also highlighted as emerging opportunities, especially as banks and fintechs modernize aging payment systems.

Acquisitions are playing a central role in that strategy. Euronet said deals like CoreCard and PaynoPain are expanding its capabilities while creating more cross-selling opportunities across its platform. Management repeatedly emphasized that the company’s businesses are becoming more interconnected rather than operating independently.

One example came from Bank of America’s adoption of Euronet’s Ren platform. The company also discussed new AI-driven features inside the Xe app, scheduled to launch next month, along with AI tools supporting compliance operations and customer engagement.

Massive Market Opportunities

In cross-border payments, the company is penetrating a roughly $900 billion remittance market through Ria and Xe, while also targeting a $15 trillion SMB payments market and a $40 trillion institutional payments market through Dandelion and its banking network. Beyond that, the company is focusing on gaming payments, where the U.S. casino market alone processes more than $400 billion annually.

EEFT’s Outlook and Estimates

Management paired the strategic vision with a confident financial outlook. Euronet continues to target durable 10%-15% earnings growth in 2026, supported by rising digital transaction volumes and expanding recurring revenue streams. It expects revenues to be around $4.5 billion and EBITDA of about $800 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently projects EEFT’s earnings per share to rise 13.7% in 2026 to $10.93 and another 10.6% in 2027 to $12.08. Similarly, the consensus mark for revenues indicates 6.9% growth in 2026 to $4.54 billion and 5.4% in 2027 to $4.78 billion. Notably, it beat earnings estimates twice in the past four quarters and missed on two occasions, the average surprise being 1.6%.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Quote

The company also plans to direct at least one-third of free cash flow toward share repurchases, or roughly $125 million to $150 million, which could add another 4%-5% to EPS growth on top of operational growth.

Taken together, the presentation showed a company trying to reposition itself as a financial technology platform with multiple growth drivers beyond ATMs.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. FIGR, GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT and Miami International Holdings, Inc. MIAX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Figure Technology’s current-year earnings of 94 cents per share indicates a 113.6% year-over-year surge. It has witnessed one upward revision in the past month against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for FIGR’s current-year revenues is pegged at $766.47 million, implying 51.2% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GigaCloud’s current-year earnings indicates 19.2% year-over-year growth. GCT beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 57.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues implies a 17.3% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Miami International’s current-year earnings of $1.53 per share has witnessed three upward revisions in the past month against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for MIAX’s current-year revenues is pegged at $519.78 million.

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Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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