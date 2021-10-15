What Entergy Corporation's (NYSE:ETR) P/E Is Not Telling You

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 18x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Entergy Corporation's (NYSE:ETR) P/E ratio of 16.8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Entergy has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Entergy's Growth Trending?

NYSE:ETR Price Based on Past Earnings October 15th 2021

Entergy's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Although pleasingly EPS has lifted 274% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 4.1% per annum during the coming three years according to the twelve analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 12% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Entergy's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Bottom Line On Entergy's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Entergy's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Entergy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

