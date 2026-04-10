What Drove Tesla Germany's 315% Y/Y Surge in March Registrations?

Tesla, Inc. TSLA posted an impressive rebound in Germany’s auto market in March 2026, with new registrations rising more than fourfold year over year, per the data from the German Federal Motor Transport Authority.



Registrations of Tesla vehicles surged 315.1% year over year to 9,252 units, marking its strongest March ever in the country and signaling a sharp recovery after earlier struggles in the European market.



The March spike made up about 72% of Tesla’s total for the first quarter in Germany. First-quarter registrations reached 12,829 vehicles, up 160% year over year compared to the same period last year. By comparison, March 2025 registrations were roughly 2,229 units, one of the brand’s weaker performances in recent years.



These figures highlight Tesla’s ability to benefit from renewed demand in Europe’s largest car market, where it had faced declining sales through much of 2025 due to rising competition and broader economic challenges.



Germany’s overall passenger car market also grew in March, with 294,161 new registrations, up 16% year over year. Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) performed even better, jumping 66.2% to 70,663 units and accounting for about 24% of total registrations.



Tesla’s 9,252 deliveries represented around 13.1% of the BEV segment for the month and about 3.1% of the total car market. The strong performance comes as Germany continues to support EV adoption through incentives and infrastructure expansion. Tesla’s lineup, led by the Model Y and Model 3, appears to have resonated with buyers seeking premium electric vehicles.



Overall, the results offer a positive turnaround for Tesla in Europe, where it had previously lost market share. With first-quarter 2026 registrations rising sharply, the company showed resilience in a market that recorded 699,404 new passenger car registrations for the quarter, up 5.2% year over year. Continued momentum in Germany could strengthen Tesla’s position in Europe, especially if BEV growth remains strong alongside evolving policies and technology improvements. TSLA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Tesla’s progress in Germany underscores its continued leadership among pure EV makers despite increasing competition from domestic automakers and Chinese players like BYD Company Limited BYDDY, whose registrations rose 327.1% year over year to 3,438 units in March. BYD continued its rapid growth trajectory, with registrations surging 644.5% year over year to 9,120 units in the first quarter of 2026. BYD commands a 1.3% market share in Germany.



Volkswagen AG VWAGY, a German automaker, saw registrations fall by 5.3% year over year to 131,012 units in the first quarter, per Autovista. However, Volkswagen remained Germany’s top brand with an 18.7% market share. In contrast, Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen brand, posted a 24.6% year-over-year increase, ranking second with an 8.9% share.

TSLA’s Earnings Surprise, Estimate Revision and Broker Rating

TSLA beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average negative surprise being 7.66%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla’s 2026 EPS has moved down a penny in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2027 EPS has moved down a penny in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Tesla currently has an average brokerage recommendation of 2.75 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell etc.) made by 44 brokerage firms.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

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