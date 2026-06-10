What Drove Tesla China's 22.5% Y/Y Sales Growth in May?

Tesla, Inc. TSLA posted a strong rebound in China’s retail market in May, snapping a two-month run of year-over-year sales declines while also maintaining robust export volumes from its Shanghai manufacturing facility.



Per the data from the China Passenger Car Association, Tesla sold 47,281 vehicles at retail in China during May, representing a 22.5% increase from the same month last year. The figure also marked a sharp 82.2% jump from April, when domestic sales were comparatively weak.



For the first five months of 2026, Tesla’s cumulative retail sales in China totaled 186,035 units. Despite the strong May performance, year-to-date sales remained 7.9%, lower than the corresponding period in 2025.



Tesla’s improved results coincided with continued growth in China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) sector. NEV retail sales across the country reached 950,000 units in May, up 18.6% year over year. Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales totaled 637,000 units, which increased 22% from a year ago and 19.2% from April.



The recovery in Tesla’s domestic deliveries helped lift its share of China’s NEV retail market to 5% in May, up from 3.8% a year earlier and 3.1% in April. In the BEV segment, Tesla’s market share rose to 7.4%, exceeding the 6.4% recorded last year and recovering significantly from April’s 4.5%.



Alongside stronger domestic demand, Tesla continued to export large volumes from its Shanghai plant. The facility shipped 38,701 vehicles overseas in May, up 67.7% year over year.



Between January and May, exports from Tesla’s Shanghai factory reached 192,823 vehicles, more than doubling from the prior year with growth of 112%, reinforcing the plant’s role as a key global export center. TSLA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Sales of Domestic Automakers in China in May

In May, BYD Company Limited BYDDY recorded sales of 222,809 vehicles in China, down 24% from a year earlier. However, BYD’s sales in May were up 19.8% compared with March. On a global basis, BYD delivered 383,453 NEVs during the month, representing a modest 0.3% increase year over year and a 19.4% rise from April.



Geely Automobile Holdings Limited GELHY also faced pressure in China, with domestic sales falling 25.7% year over year to 152,493 vehicles in May. Geely’s total vehicle sales reached 237,637 units, edging up 1.03% from a year earlier and 1.05% from April. From January through May, Geely sold 1,182,159 vehicles globally, representing a slight 0.8% increase from the same period last year.

Tesla’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Tesla has underperformed the Zacks Automotive – Domestic industry year to date. Tesla has lost 11.8% compared with the industry decline of 6.6%.



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From a valuation perspective, Tesla appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 14.08, higher than the industry’s 3.58.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down a penny and 4 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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