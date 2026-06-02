What is Driving Renewed Interest in FCNTX, FBGRX and FDGRX?

Investor interest in Fidelity’s flagship growth-oriented mutual funds has increased in recent weeks as growth stocks and artificial intelligence (AI)-related companies regain momentum. As a result, interest in Fidelity Contrafund FCNTX, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund FBGRX and Fidelity Growth Company Fund FDGRX has picked up pace.

These funds have long been favorites among investors seeking exposure to innovative, market-leading companies, and their recent performance has once again put them in the spotlight. FBGRX has gained 17.7% year to date and delivered an impressive one-year return of 45.1%, significantly outperforming many peers in the large-growth category. FDGRX has also posted strong gains, with a year-to-date return of 23.7% and a one-year return of 57.2%.

Another reason for the renewed attention is the market’s continued enthusiasm for technology, AI and semiconductor-related investments. FBGRX maintains a heavy allocation to information technology stocks, which account for more than half of its portfolio, positioning the fund to benefit from the AI-driven spending boom that has fueled many large-cap growth companies. Fidelity’s active management approach has also helped the fund outperform its benchmark and category averages over recent periods.

FCNTX, meanwhile, has attracted attention for a different reason. Legendary manager Will Danoff, who has led Contrafund since 1990 and generated market-beating returns for decades, is set to retire at the end of 2026. Investors are closely watching the leadership transition to co-managers Jason Weiner and Asher Anolic. While the change marks the end of an era, many market participants view it as an opportunity to evaluate the fund’s future strategy, particularly its growing focus on emerging growth companies and select private investments. FCNTX has gained 8% year to date and 24.2% over the past year.

The combination of strong recent performance, continued optimism surrounding AI and technology spending and major developments within Fidelity’s management teams has made these funds some of the most closely watched mutual funds among growth-oriented investors today. FCNTX, FBGRX and FDGRX have a low expense ratio of 0.74%, 0.72% and 0.69%, respectively. All three currently boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

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