What Drives Tronox Holdings' TiO2 Cycle and Cash Recovery

Tronox Holdings plc TROX is working through a titanium dioxide (TiO2) downcycle with early signs that volumes and commercial discipline improved into late 2025. The company’s vertical integration and a leaner operating footprint are central to the recovery setup.



The near-term question for investors is whether pricing and mix can stabilize as inventories normalize and whether structural cost actions translate into better cash conversion through 2026.

Tronox’s Revenue Mix and End-Market Exposure

Tronox’s total revenues were $2.9 billion in 2025. TiO2 was the core contributor, representing 79% of sales. Zircon represented 10% and other mineral products accounted for 11%.



End-market exposure matters because it shapes both volume stability and pricing leverage through the cycle. In 2025, paints and coatings represented 75% of TiO2 volumes, with plastics at 20% and paper/specialty at 5%.



That mix ties performance to downstream demand for coatings and durable goods. It also means that when customers work down inventories, Tronox can feel the change quickly in volumes and realized price/mix across regions and applications.

Tronox Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Tronox Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Tronox Holdings PLC Quote

TROX’s 2025 Downturn and the Key Headwinds

The 2025 downturn was driven by a combination of lower pricing, weaker mix and softer volumes, resulting in a 6% revenue decline versus 2024. Profitability compressed sharply as weak pricing set the base and limited operating leverage. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $336 million in 2025, with an 11.6% margin, down from $564 million and an 18.3% margin in 2024.



Pressure persisted into the fourth quarter. Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $57 million, down 56% year over year, with a 7.8% margin. Lower selling prices and higher production costs weighed on results, and additional items like idle-facility charges, freight and restructuring impacts further pressured earnings quality.

Tronox’s Early Stabilization Signals From Late 2025

Late 2025 offered an early turn signal on volumes. The fourth quarter marked the strongest quarterly volumes of the year for both TiO2 and zircon, with sequential and year-over-year gains.



Financial results reflected that volume improvement even as pricing remained challenged. Fourth-quarter revenues were $730 million, up about 8% year over year, as higher TiO2 and zircon volumes and favorable currency more than offset lower average selling prices and product mix. TiO2 volumes rose 13% year over year while price/mix declined 8%. Zircon volumes rose 27% year over year while price/mix declined 23%.



As channel inventories clear, pricing initiatives heading into 2026 have a better chance to stick because customers are buying closer to real demand rather than simply destocking. That shift tends to support more consistent order patterns and improved commercial discipline.

Trade Protections and Share Gains by Region

Trade protections were a meaningful commercial tailwind in select regions. Antidumping protections supported TiO2 share wins in India, Latin America and the Middle East, helping volume performance even while broader demand was uneven.



That matters because share gains in protected markets can offset softness elsewhere and improve plant utilization. With a geographically diversified footprint, Tronox can lean into healthier regions when conditions differ across markets and the timing of recovery is not synchronized.

Tronox’s Cost Reset and Footprint Actions

Tronox is pairing the demand and pricing cycle with a structural cost reset. The company closed the Botlek and Fuzhou pigment plants to improve its cost structure and boost efficiency.



The Fuzhou closure is also aimed at reducing exposure to challenging China dynamics. The site is a 46,000-metric-ton-per-year TiO2 plant, and management cited weak domestic demand, rising input costs, persistent industry overcapacity in China and unsustainable pricing from Chinese competitors as factors behind the decision. Tronox expects its diversified manufacturing footprint to help avoid customer service disruptions.



Beyond footprint actions, Tronox is advancing a cost improvement program targeting $125 million to $175 million in run-rate savings by the end of 2026, with more than $90 million achieved exiting 2025. Feedstock initiatives in South Africa are intended to support self-sufficiency and lower structural cost, strengthening the link between pricing normalization and margin recovery.

TROX’s 2026 Cash Flow Setup

The company’s 2026 free-cash-flow setup relies on two tangible levers: lower capital spending and working-capital release. Capital expenditures are guided to roughly $260 million, down about $80 million from 2025. Working capital is expected to be a source of cash of more than $100 million.



Operationally, the focus is on inventory management, cost containment and selling lower-cost tons to lift margins as volumes stabilize. TiO2 pricing is expected to improve in the first quarter of 2026, while zircon pricing is anticipated to improve in the second quarter.



For context, investors can watch adjacent chemical names that also depend on cost discipline and end-market demand, such as Avient Corporation AVNT and Kronos Worldwide Inc KRO.



TROX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avient Corporation (AVNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.