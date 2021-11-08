What Does Website Traffic Tell Us About Disney’s Q4 Showing?

Walt Disney (DIS), a worldwide media and entertainment corporation, is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings on November 10. The corporation owns the media platform Disney+ as well as television networks such as ESPN.

Without a doubt, the pandemic had a significant influence on Walt Disney's operations. Fortunately, the tides have begun to turn, as seen by the company's excellent Q3 earnings, with tourists returning to its theme parks and Disney+ continuing to gain subscribers.

Now, ahead of the Q4 print, we used TipRanks to analyze how Walt Disney's website traffic is trending and get a better sense of the company's status.

Walt Disney’s Website Traffic is on the Rise

The number of visitors to Disney's website climbed during the fiscal fourth quarter, according to TipRanks' Website Traffic tool.

In the fourth quarter, Disney's media platform, Disney+, had 288.7 million unique visitors across all devices, up 74.5% year-over-year and 4.7% sequentially.

On another positive note, the number of unique page visits increased by 81.4% from January to September 2021, compared to the same period last year.

In addition, global visits to Disney's ESPN+ website increased 17.9% on a monthly basis in September. Furthermore, year-to-date website traffic increased by 2.6%.

This does provide some insight into the company's fourth-quarter performance. While more website views may not always imply increased revenue, they do indicate that more consumers or potential customers have visited the site to learn more about the company's products and services.

Examining Website Traffic by Region

To acquire additional information from the website traffic data, we will look at the data by region.

The United States accounted for more than half of all user traffic in September. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and Brazil made up 6.7% and 6.4% of all visits, respectively. Other countries, including Germany, Canada, and France, accounted for less than 5% of overall user traffic.

Other Things to Watch for

Investors should be aware that Disney's CEO, Bob Chapek, anticipates a drop in paid subscriber additions in Q4 compared to Q3. During Goldman Sachs' annual Communacopia conference, Chapek predicted that the company's global paid subscribers will likely expand by "low single-digit millions" in Q4, compared to 14.7 million in Q3.

Furthermore, there are still risks associated with pandemic-related breakouts at the company's amusement parks, hotels, and cruise operations.

Wall Street’s Take

Ahead of the fiscal Q4 results, JPMorgan analyst Alexia Quadrani reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a $230 price target. Quadrani anticipates strong subscriber growth for Disney+ in fiscal 2021 and believes that strong subscriber growth will help the company's stock price rise.

The analyst did however cut her Disney+ subscriber forecast for 2022, 2023, and 2024 to 164 million, 210 million, and 235 million, respectively.

Turning to the rest of the Street, Walt Disney stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys and 4 Holds. As for price targets, the average DIS price target of $215.06 implies 22.5% upside potential from current levels.

