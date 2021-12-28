What Does Waters Corporation's (NYSE:WAT) Share Price Indicate?

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Waters’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Waters still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14.40% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Waters today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $321.35, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Waters’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Waters generate?

NYSE:WAT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 28th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Waters, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? WAT’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WAT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Waters has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Waters, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

