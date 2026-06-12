What Does the Ultra Clean CFO's Sale of Company Shares Worth $1.3 Million Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,421 shares for a total transaction value of approximately $1.29 million, based on a weighted average sale price of $89.45 per share on June 4, 2026.

This transaction represented 17.83% of Savage's direct holdings, reducing her position to 66,476 shares post-sale.

The sale was executed entirely through direct ownership, with no shares attributed to indirect entities or derivative securities.

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Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), reported the sale of 14,421 directly-held common shares in multiple open-market transactions on June 4, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 14,421 Transaction value $1.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 66,476 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.23 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($89.45); post-transaction value based on June 4, 2026 market close ($93.69).

Key questions

How material was the sale relative to Savage's historical trading patterns?

This transaction's size (14,421 shares) is in line with the mean for Savage's previous open-market sales (~11,885 shares) and falls within the historical range of 3,337 to 18,027 shares reported since March 2024.

This transaction's size (14,421 shares) is in line with the mean for Savage's previous open-market sales (~11,885 shares) and falls within the historical range of 3,337 to 18,027 shares reported since March 2024. What proportion of Savage's direct holdings was sold, and what capacity remains?

The sale accounted for 17.83% of her direct ownership, leaving 66,476 shares post-transaction, or approximately 48% of her position from March 2024, reflecting a measured reduction in line with declining available capacity.

The sale accounted for 17.83% of her direct ownership, leaving 66,476 shares post-transaction, or approximately 48% of her position from March 2024, reflecting a measured reduction in line with declining available capacity. Were any derivative securities or indirect entities involved in the transaction?

No options were exercised or indirect holdings transacted; all shares sold were held directly, and Savage reported no post-sale indirect or derivative ownership.

No options were exercised or indirect holdings transacted; all shares sold were held directly, and Savage reported no post-sale indirect or derivative ownership. How does the sale price compare to prevailing market levels and performance?

The weighted average sale price of around $89.45 per share was below the June 4, 2026 closing price of $93.69 and the price of $108.90 as of June 12, 2026, with the stock up 345.3% year-over-year at the sale date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 4, 2026) $93.69 Market capitalization $4.88 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.07 billion 1-year price change 345.3%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 4, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Ultra Clean Holdings provides ultra-high purity subsystems, precision components, industrial automation equipment, and advanced cleaning and analytical verification services, primarily for the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

The company generates revenue by manufacturing and delivering critical subsystems and process modules for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as by offering specialized cleaning and contamination analysis services.

Its principal customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the semiconductor sector, as well as integrated device manufacturers and clients in adjacent industries such as display, medical, energy, and research equipment.

Ultra Clean Holdings operates at scale with over 6,700 employees and a global presence, supporting the semiconductor industry's demand for high-purity process solutions and contamination control.

The company differentiates itself through its comprehensive portfolio of precision-engineered products and mission-critical services, enabling semiconductor OEMs to maintain high yields and operational reliability. Its integrated offering and technical expertise position it as a key supplier within the semiconductor manufacturing value chain.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 4 sale of Ultra Clean stock by company CFO Sheri Savage came at a time when shares were skyrocketing. Last June, the stock hit a 52-week low of $19.51. This June, it reached a high of $110.25. Given the dramatic turnaround in share price, it’s understandable Savage would sell at this time.

However, the disposition isn’t necessarily a cause for investor concern. Sheri Savage announced her intention to retire from the company in April. Moreover, after her sale, she retained over 66,000 shares, indicating she still maintains sizable equity in Ultra Clean Holdings.

The stock has soared thanks to artificial intelligence. The AI market is dependent on semiconductors, and as a result, customer demand has increased for Ultra Clean’s services.

The company reported revenue of $533.7 million in its fiscal first quarter ended March 27, up from the prior year’s $518.6 million. It anticipates sales to accelerate in its fiscal Q2 to a range of $565 million to $605 million, which helped to propel its stock upwards.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.