What Does the Organization of the Future Really Look Like?

Heidi Bullock, Chief Marketing Officer, Tealium

Workplaces are evolving like never before. The pandemic accelerated digital transformation and remote work, largely altering the face of office life. These changes have occurred so quickly, that many teams are still figuring out the best way to communicate, share information, and work in an engaging way. As many behaviors are holding from the pandemic, companies are shifting rapidly to figure out how to have a strong digital presence that is trusted, aligns with an in person experience, and is convenient. With more of an emphasis on digital, companies are trying to identify the best way to optimize their teams to support this transition.

Companies are increasingly adopting technology like customer data platforms to address siloed data or poor usage of data. The goal is to deliver timely and relevant customer experiences that also uphold privacy preferences. Yet, what are the right processes to follow around customer data? How should the team be structured? Organizing your teams to ensure you have the right skill sets and stakeholders is fundamental to making sure the vision of great customer experience - in a digital setting - can be delivered.

The Need for Trust

Whether a personal or professional relationship, trust is essential. It’s no surprise that companies rely on the trust of their customers, and their teams, to run their business successfully. Steve Jobs hit the nail on the head when reflecting on this relationship, saying “Get closer than ever to your customer. So close, in fact, that you tell them what they need well before they realize it themselves.”

Organizations can deliver trusted experiences at scale by ensuring the right people are in the right places internally. Collaboration between marketing, operations, IT, legal and privacy teams is essential in order to collect, store and connect customer data in a privacy-compliant way. According to this Organization of the Future report, many companies are now investing in a Chief Data Officer or Chief Privacy Officer position. These leaders play a foundational role in working cross-functionally to ensure the right processes are in place to deliver the most trusted experience for customers.

Take a Multi-Team Approach & Create Champions

Companies should work toward creating centers of excellence for foundational business pillars to break down the silos between lean teams. Having champions sitting in multiple departments exponentially increases a project’s efficiency and chances for success. Those leaders should seek to empower individuals to be champions for their team so momentum is not interrupted when and if people transfer to new roles.

One of the key findings in the recent “Organization of the Future” Report highlighted that companies are now working toward creating ‘Data Centers of Excellence’ to bridge the gap between the front and back offices to keep customers at the center of their business. Bringing designated stakeholders together from teams across your business in this way positions companies for streamlined communication and achievement of business outcomes despite operating with fewer resources.

The Best Talent Might Be Under Your Nose

Companies are constantly looking for new and creative ways to retain their best talent. While teams are always on the lookout for external fresh talent, oftentimes, the most valuable talent already exists within the company walls.

For example, if a product manager has an interest in IT systems, consider that individual for streamlining internal technology use and finding the latest products. Not only does this shorten the learning curve and create a more seamless transition, but promoting and fostering talent internally also helps companies retain their best talent during uncertain times.

Look for passion and curiosity when identifying team members in other departments. Strategic visualization of data, a knack for analytics, and technical aptitude are also valuable skill sets that translate across various teams. This approach empowers companies to meet individuals where they are in their career and gives employees a chance to grow within the company and experience different areas of the business.

Organization by Objective

The pandemic proved how much companies, employees and incentives can change within the workforce. Each team, individual or task at hand must be viewed through a unique lens. As teams evolve through continued unprecedented times, leaders must also anchor their teams in a strategic direction.

The aforementioned “Organization of the Future” Report includes 10 unique org charts showcasing how different businesses are structuring their teams to align with their objectives. While in this case, the teams are all organizing around different ways to maximize customer data for optimal business performance, the principle holds true across industries and businesses. Maintaining an unwavering commitment to the organization’s vision and goals for getting there helps create a trusted work environment that will enhance the overall employee experience.

In an extremely dynamic landscape, leaders must evolve their organizations with the constantly changing workforce to ensure employees feel supported and bought into the value they’re creating.

“Necessity is the mother of invention,” and right now is the perfect time to reassess getting the right people (and tech!) in the right places to take your business into the future.

