What Does The Future Hold For SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Shares are up 4.6% to US$4.81 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

After this downgrade, SCYNEXIS' six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$20m in 2022. This would be a major 55% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 53% to US$2.48 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$24m and US$2.39 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGM:SCYX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2022

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that SCYNEXIS' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 42% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 86% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.1% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while SCYNEXIS' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of SCYNEXIS going forwards.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple SCYNEXIS analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

