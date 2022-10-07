What Does The Future Hold For Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the dual analysts covering Schnitzer Steel Industries, is for revenues of US$2.9b in 2023, which would reflect a considerable 15% reduction in Schnitzer Steel Industries' sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$3.4b in 2023. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Schnitzer Steel Industries, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$57.50, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Schnitzer Steel Industries at US$76.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$45.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Schnitzer Steel Industries' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 12% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 9.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 0.5% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that Schnitzer Steel Industries' revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. They're also forecasting for revenues to shrink at a quicker rate than companies in the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Schnitzer Steel Industries after today.

In light of the downgrade, our automated discounted cash flow valuation tool suggests that Schnitzer Steel Industries could now be moderately overvalued. You can learn more about our valuation methodology for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

