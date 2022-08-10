What Does The Future Hold For Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 10% to US$3.87 in the past 7 days. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from nine analysts covering Purple Innovation is for revenues of US$575m in 2022, implying a definite 16% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$654m of revenue in 2022. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Purple Innovation, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqGS:PRPL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 29% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 28% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 1.5% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Purple Innovation's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Purple Innovation after today.

Want to learn more? At least one of Purple Innovation's nine analysts has provided estimates out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

