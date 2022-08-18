What Does The Future Hold For Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from three analysts covering Ontrak is for revenues of US$19m in 2022, implying a disturbing 50% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$3.05. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$25m and losses of US$2.85 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts. NasdaqGM:OTRK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 18th 2022

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$2.33, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Ontrak analyst has a price target of US$3.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 75% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 42% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.1% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Ontrak is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Ontrak. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Ontrak after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Ontrak, given dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other risks we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.