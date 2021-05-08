What Does The Future Hold For Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from nine analysts covering Home Point Capital is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2021, implying a sizeable 20% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 41% to US$2.60 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.65 in 2021. Indeed we can see that the consensus opinion has undergone some fundamental changes following the recent consensus updates, with a measurable cut to revenues and some minor tweaks to earnings numbers.

NasdaqGS:HMPT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

It will come as no surprise then, that the consensus price target fell 8.5% to US$13.45 following these changes. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Home Point Capital analyst has a price target of US$18.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 26% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 454% over the last year. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 3.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that Home Point Capital's revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. Unfortunately they also cut their revenue estimates for this year, and they expect sales to lag the wider market. That said, earnings per share are more important for creating value for shareholders. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Home Point Capital's future valuation. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Home Point Capital going forwards.

