What Does The Future Hold For Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Holley's eight analysts is for revenues of US$709m in 2022, which would reflect a noticeable 3.2% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$790m of revenue in 2022. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Holley, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

NYSE:HLLY Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

The consensus price target fell 31% to US$10.57, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about Holley's valuation following this update. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Holley at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$9.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 4.2% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 30% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Holley is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Holley going forwards.

