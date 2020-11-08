What Does The Future Hold For Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering Geron, is for revenues of US$183k in 2021, which would reflect a disturbing 54% reduction in Geron's sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$200k of revenue in 2021. The forecasts seem less optimistic overall, with the modest decline in revenue estimates in the latest consensus update.

NasdaqGS:GERN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would also point out that the forecast 54% revenue decline is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 70% annually over the past five years

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Geron after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Geron, given major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. Learn more, and discover the 1 other flag we've identified, for free on our platform here.

