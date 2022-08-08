What Does The Future Hold For Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

The analysts covering Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 16% to US$16.34 in the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the latest downgrade, the eight analysts covering Corsair Gaming provided consensus estimates of US$1.4b revenue in 2022, which would reflect a small 7.7% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$0.72 per share this year. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.82 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Corsair Gaming's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NasdaqGS:CRSR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

The consensus price target fell 11% to US$17.67, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Corsair Gaming at US$22.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 15% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 21% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.6% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Corsair Gaming is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Corsair Gaming. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Corsair Gaming's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Corsair Gaming's future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Corsair Gaming after today.

