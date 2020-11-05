What Does The Future Hold For Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$3.09 reflecting a 16% rise in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Chimerix's dual analysts is for revenues of US$17m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a major 45% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 58% to US$0.67. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$20m and losses of US$0.62 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Chimerix's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 45% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.9% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Chimerix to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Chimerix going forwards.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

